The possibility of sequentially administering different vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, using what are called heterologous regimens – a combination of different vaccines – has been recognized internationally as an opportunity for flexibility that can help maintain speed vaccination due to supply fluctuations. In addition, these guidelines are also the object of study to identify the best option for the administration of third or successive booster doses.

For this reason, for months the European Vaccelerate consortium, in which Spain actively participates through the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), has considered heterologous vaccination as one of the priorities for the design of vaccine clinical trials.

However, the factor that accelerated the launch of several of these clinical trials, including the Spanish clinical trial CombivacS, was the decision of the health authorities of large European countries and Canada, among others, to reserve the Vaxzevria vaccine ( Oxford / AstraZeneca) for patients over 55 or 60 years of age. This decision was made after the description of the vaccine-associated thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia, an extremely rare but potentially very serious adverse event, with a higher incidence in young people.

In the context of countries rich with other vaccines available, health authorities sought to maximize the benefit-risk profile for their population. However, simultaneously, this decision posed a difficult situation for the millions of people who had received a first dose of Vaxzevria, because according to their national strategies this product was no longer recommended for their age group. Given this situation, in countries such as France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and Denmark, it was recommended to complete the vaccination regimen with a second dose of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.

When proposing this alternative, the experts handle two theoretical elements in relation to safety and efficacy. First, the safety profile of mRNA vaccines is well known and very favorable. From the point of view of the biological mechanisms involved, the appearance of serious side effects linked to the combination is not foreseeable, when these have not been revealed after vaccinating millions of people with two doses of mRNA.

On the other hand, in relation to efficacy, several principles of immunology suggest that the sequential administration of vaccines with two different platforms could produce an even more powerful immune response.

Find evidence in record time



However, despite these or other theoretical arguments, at that time no study had described the immune response and reactogenicity profile – possible adverse effects – of this heterologous regimen, something that was formally recommended before approaching the vaccination of millions of people in the world.

With these specific objectives, the Spanish clinical trial CombivacS was designed, which has evaluated the use of a second dose of the Comirnaty vaccine (BioNtech-Pfizer) in people under 60 years of age already vaccinated with a first dose of Vaxzevria.

The sample size was calculated using the usual statistical methods to confirm the hypothesis of immunity enhancement and to be able to identify the profile of frequent adverse reactions resulting from the combination, more predictable during the first days after administration.

The study was clearly not intended to identify rare side effects. This is something that is not within the scope of any phase 2 study, and not even phase 3 trials with tens of thousands of people, as has been shown in the case of Vaxzevria. Only pharmacovigilance studies with millions of people can identify these extremely rare effects.

On the other hand, from the methodological point of view, without a doubt the inclusion of a comparison arm with a second dose of Vaxzevria would have been desirable, but at that time in Spain this option was suspended by the public health authorities in children under 60 years of age. , and this raised ethical questions difficult to resolve.

In this situation, a research team made up of people from five large Spanish hospitals and the National Center for Microbiology of the ISCIII clearly perceived the relevance, relevance and urgency of the study. These men and women devoted themselves to carrying out the clinical trial throughout very intense weeks of work, in a disinterested and totally altruistic way, with the added burden of questions conveyed through channels that have nothing to do with science. Thanks to them we have a little more light and knowledge advances.

More scientific evidence for the international community



Just four days after completing the 14-day follow-up visit, the researchers released the first results of the Spanish CombivacS clinical trial. The results show that this combination of vaccines generates a very powerful immune response, so that all vaccinated people developed neutralizing antibodies, and this humoral response is also accompanied by an enhancement of cellular immunity. All this with a profile of mild and moderate local and systematic reactions in the first days very similar to that observed with two doses of mRNA.

These results have been shared with the health authorities of our country and with the regulatory agencies of various governments. Undoubtedly unanswered questions remain, but the hypothesis of a more potent immune response makes its way when this vaccination regimen is used instead of a homologous regimen with adenovirus. In recent days, experimental data in mice have been published that support this hypothesis. Other clinical trials that are underway will allow us to contrast the data from the Spanish study and will complete its conclusions.

This is what science always does: try to illuminate new paths in a collaborative way, increase the range of available options, and facilitate that difficult decisions can be made with more rigor and responsibility.

This article, shared by The Conversation, was originally published by the Agency SINC.