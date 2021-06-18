Nanoes made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral annihilation and reducing lung damage in a macaque with COVID-19. By mimicking the receptor to which it binds the virus, instead of targeting the virus itself, nanoesche therapy could remain effective against emerging variants of the virus.

SARS-CoV-2 enters a cell when its spike protein binds to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the cell surface. LSCs, a natural blend of lung epithelial stem cells and mesenchymal cells, also express ACE2, making them a perfect vehicle for deceiving SARS-CoV-2.

Ke Cheng, research correspondent author: “If you think of the spike protein as a key and the cell’s ACE2 receptor as a lock, then what we are doing with the nanoes is trampling the virus with fake locks so that it cannot find the ones that allow it to enter. lung cells. The fake locks bind and trap SARS-CoV-2, preventing it from infecting cells and replicating, and the body’s immune system takes care of the rest. “

Cheng eRandall B. Terry Jr., Professor of Regenerative Medicine at North Carolina State University and Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering NC State / UNC-Chapel Hill and colleagues, of NC State and UNC-CH, they converted single LSCs into nanovesicles or tiny cell membrane bubbles with ACE2 receptors and other lung cell specific proteins on the surface.

SARS-CoV-2 and nanoesche: research and testing

They confirmed that the spike protein bound to ACE2 receptors on in vitro boosters, so they used avirus mimic SARS-Co-V-2 manufactured for in vivo tests on a mouse. The boosters were delivered via inhalation therapy.

In the mice, the nanoes remained in the lungs for 72 hours after a dose and resulting in accelerated elimination of the mimic virus. Finally, a contract research organization conducted a pilot study in a macaque model and found that inhalation therapy with nanoes accelerates viral annihilation and reduces inflammation and fibrosis in the lungs.

Although no toxicity was found in the mouse or macaque study, more studies will be needed to translate this therapy for human testing and determine exactly how nanoes are eliminated from the body.

Cheng: “These nanoesches are essentially cellular ghosts, and one LSC can generate around 11,000 of them. The distribution of millions of these boosters exponentially increases the surface area of ​​the false binding sites to trap the virus and their small size basically transforms them into small snacks for macrophages, so they are eliminated very efficiently“.

Researchers point out three other advantages of LSC nanoes. First, they can be administered non-invasively into the lungs via inhalation therapy. Secondly, since the nanoes are acellular (there is nothing living inside) they can be easily stored and remain stable longer, allowing for standard use.

Finally, LSCs are already in use in other clinical trials, so there is a greater likelihood of using them in the near future, continues Cheng: “By focusing on the body’s defenses rather than a virus that will continue to mutate, we have the potential to create a therapy that will be useful in the long term. As long as SARS-CoV-2 has to enter the lung cell, we can continue to fool it. “

The search appears on Nature Nanotechnology and was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association. Dr Jason Lobo, a pulmonologist at UNC-CH, is co-author of the article.