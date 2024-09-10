Data is from the beginning of August until the 1st week of September; the capital of São Paulo suffers from a heat wave, dry weather and smoke from fires

The city of São Paulo had 1,523 notifications of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and 76 deaths due to the disease from August to the first week of September. The data was passed on by the Municipal Health Department to the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper. The period coincides with an increase in fires affecting Brazil. The capital of São Paulo – and much of Brazil – is suffering from a heat wave, dry weather and smoke from fires.

SARS is a respiratory disease that has symptoms such as shortness of breath, respiratory distress and bluish discoloration of the lips. It is directly linked to poor air quality.

The city of São Paulo was, on Monday (9.Sep.2024), the metropolis with the worst air quality in the world, according to the Swiss website IQAir. The situation is repeated this Tuesday (10.Sep). The air quality indicator was 161 AQI (air quality index, the higher the worse) at around 8:57 am. The air situation in the city is considered “unhealthy”.

More than half of Brazil is covered in soot from the country’s record-breaking fires. The fires are mainly in the Amazon region, the Pantanal and the Central-West. The smoke covers an area of ​​5 million km², which corresponds to 60% of the territory, according to the researcher from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), Karla Longo.

The atmospheric situation in the coming days will be no different. According to the expert, the plume from the fires could continue to occupy part of the country until October.

Brazil had 5,132 fire outbreaks as of early Tuesday morning (September 10), according to data from the system BDBurnings from Inpe. Of this total, 149 are in the State of São Paulo.

