Sarroch (Cagliari), keeps mother in freezer for two years and pockets her pension

A 54-year-old man had been holding the old mother’s body in the freezer. The woman was still considered alive by the State and was still receiving the pension which, however, he pocketed his sonIt happened to Sarrochin the metropolitan city of Cagliari. The man was reported with the charges of concealment of a corpse and aggravated fraud against the State.

The body of the 78-year-old woman was found by carabinieri who searched the man’s home following a blown arrived at the station. In the freezer on the ground floor, the soldiers found the woman’s body. It seems she had been there for about two yearsmaybe from Covid periodThe old woman would have died for natural causesbut on his body was placed theautopsy which will happen in the next few hours. The Carabinieri of the Sarroch station and the provincial command are trying to reconstruct the incident.

The woman’s name was Rosanna Pilloniwas 78 years old and, according to reports Handleit seems she had some health problems. For this reason the military are trying to hear the family doctor and the pharmacist to understand when she was last seen. Also because the son, Sandro Mallus54 years old already known to the police and was immediately questioned by investigators, he was unable to say precisely when his mother died.

The only clue that has emerged so far is that the woman died during the Covid period, according to what Mullas told the police. Mother and son lived together in a situation of discomfort and difficultyaccording to those who knew them (and always according to Handle). While the other son lives abroad and the woman no longer had any relationship with her husband from whom she had separated for some time. The carabinieri are trying to understand why no one in these months was concerned about the fact that the 78-year-old had disappeared.