It is a Sarri who sees the glass as half full, despite the draw against Atalanta not at the best of their condition: “Atalanta had great difficulties – said the coach – but we had 7 players out. Tactically we are on the pitch in the right way, we lacked a bit of brilliance and the 120 minutes of the Coppa Italia weighed heavily, also because they played the same as tonight “.

The attack – In particular, the attacking phase was missing: “In the last few meters we would have needed a little more whistling brilliance, and then Atalanta had all the defenders, and for the type of match they had set up they played very comfortable. Tonight we struggled to jump the opponent, but the team is playing serious games and is compact, defends with different energy than before and manages to have a marked territorial supremacy. If the attitude continues to be this we are destined to do well “ See also MotoGP | Here are the Ducatis of the renewed Gresini Racing

Felipe Anderson – Sarri then concentrated on some singles, in particular in attack: “The problems we had in attack today also depended on the characteristics of our players: Felipe doesn’t attack the area much, Zaccagni is starting now”. The technician focuses in particular on Felipe Anderson: He is very sensitive, but sometimes you have to have a little chutzpah: I didn’t replace him because I know this thing would have knocked him down. But I am convinced that he will play great matches “

The renewal issue – Finally, a comment on the contractual issue: “If I was offered a renewal? The president in the last month had several problems to deal with, which perhaps were more important”.

January 22 – 11.31 pm

