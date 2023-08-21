Very bitter debut of Lazio that in Lecce, Ciro Immobile’s advantage was overturned in the final. And Maurizio Sarri has something for everyone, starting with his own: “In the second half we had the ball two or three times to make it 2-0, then they turned the game around. Overall a bad second half, with mistakes that they are repeated and that we have already seen in the past. In the second half the defenders went into difficulty because only they and not the others made the defensive phase. We did not defend as a team. The attitude I saw in the second half I don’t accept it”.