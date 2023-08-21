The Biancoceleste coach after the defeat against Lecce: “We got into trouble in the second half because we didn’t defend as a team”
Very bitter debut of Lazio that in Lecce, Ciro Immobile’s advantage was overturned in the final. And Maurizio Sarri has something for everyone, starting with his own: “In the second half we had the ball two or three times to make it 2-0, then they turned the game around. Overall a bad second half, with mistakes that they are repeated and that we have already seen in the past. In the second half the defenders went into difficulty because only they and not the others made the defensive phase. We did not defend as a team. The attitude I saw in the second half I don’t accept it”.
Then on the value of the team and its completeness, the coach points out: “The pitch will tell us. In the summer the players are all strong, then the games begin and some are strong and others aren’t”.
