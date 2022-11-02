The Lazio coach: “We feel taken for the c … o”. Zaccagni: “I have to be continuous if I want the national team”
Maurizio Sarri takes the attack on UEFA. On the eve of Lazio’s Europa League match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, the biancoceleste coach does not mince words to comment on the postponement of the championship match of the Slot team by the Dutch Federation due to the importance of the Cup match. “It is a shame for UEFA to allow a federation to do something of this type. An already scheduled race has been postponed. We feel taken for the c… Not only us, but also Midtjylland and Sturm Graz ”, thunders the Commander. Which has not at all digested the slip on Sunday against Salernitana. “In the first two days of the week I played the role of the pissed off, there was a strong spin, you can’t lose a game for nervousness or lack of clarity. The reaction was individual, not team. If you lose balance and order, you meet certain results. Then I started projecting myself on this match ”. The wake of the admonition suffered by Milinkovic with the disqualification that will keep the Serbian out of the derby on Sunday is still full of poisons. “In these days I saw Sergej in an emotional condition like mine: pissed off. With a warning like that, it’s only natural for him to take it. There’s nothing to do. In 50 years of football he is the first player to be booked while in possession without the defender touching the ball ”.
Qualification
–
Tomorrow Lazio will be at the first crossroads of the season. The journey in Europe is pending. “You can’t make calculations. I know this stadium (in the Champions League with Napoli, ed), it’s a bedlam. If you think you can get out of there by pulling out 0-0, you can’t. We will go to the field to qualify as the first… ”, Sarri sounds the charge.
National
–
Mattia Zaccagni also presented himself at the conference, one of the best of this season. “I have to deserve the call to the national team throughout the year, I need to give continuity to my performances. The coach is giving me a lot, I had already learned a lot last year and at the start of the season he is allowing me to grow from the point of view of achievement “.
November 2, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 21:55)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Sarri #Shame #Uefa #allowed #Feyenoord #postponed
Leave a Reply