Tomorrow the coach faces Lecce away: “Aggressive and orderly team”. On the midfielder, who will be absent tomorrow due to injury: “He wants to go back to Spain, but if he stays this time too, he’ll be useful”

The unknown is the one that exists for all Serie A teams. What will be the approach, especially mental, after such a long break? Maurizio Sarri has been wondering for several days, in 24 hours he will finally have the answers. “Let’s hope there’s the right approach – says the Lazio coach -. It’s not easy to start again after 50 days of rest, the most difficult thing was facing this long period without competitive commitments from three points. I hope my team is able to restart well. Mental continuity has always been our limit. In recent months we have reduced the problem, but not yet completely eliminated”. The opponent is insidious, but paradoxically this can be a positive aspect because it will force Lazio to immediately adopt the right attitude. “Lecce – observes Sarri – is an aggressive team, but also very tidy. And he also has a decent dribble. It is no coincidence that he has achieved excellent results against almost all the greats in the league. We’ll have to be very careful, also because in these first few games after the break we can expect anything. We have seen what is happening abroad with the defeats of many big names in their respective championships”. See also Emotional expectation of Erik Lira with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023

The news — Lazio restarts with one more Immobile, ready to return to the center of the attack after the injury that had caused him to miss the last month of the championship. “He is already in good condition and continues to grow,” assures Sarri. However, there is some doubt about the two World Cup veterans. “For Milinkovic and Vecino it was a disappointment, it is inevitable that they will be affected. Milikovic also returned with a bad ankle and this conditioned his preparation. However, I expect both to be able to give their best”. And the coach also expects a shot from those who gave less in the first part of the season. “The new ones, especially those arriving from abroad. For which it is inevitable to have patience. All foreigners, even the older ones, initially found it difficult to settle in Italy”. Sarri is also expecting a leap in quality from the defensive department which – after being the best in Serie A in the first 11 days – showed some cracks in the last few games before the break. “After conceding so many goals last year it was unthinkable to continue at the average level for the whole year. The defense has yet to settle down. But having solidity is fundamental, because without it you won’t go anywhere”. See also Collina explains the maxi-recoveries in Qatar: "More extra time for injuries, changes and Var"

Luis Alberto — Luis Alberto and Gila have not been called up for Lecce, they will be the only two absent. The defender is struggling with a blow to his foot sustained in training, while Luis Alberto has not yet managed to overcome the knee contusion suffered in the friendly match in Almeria. The midfielder, however, is always at the center of attention for a possible sale. “But it’s not me who doesn’t want it – specifies Sarri -, even if the question is often portrayed as such. When I arrived, a year and a half ago, he wasn’t retiring because he had asked for the transfer. The problem was therefore antecedent. Luis wants to go back to Spain and this is also understandable. If he too were to stay this time, he will certainly come in handy for us ”. And, more generally, the Tuscan coach glosses over the transfer market: “I don’t know if we’ll make operations, also because the president is very busy at the moment”. Terrain chapter of the Olimpico, during the stop the problem should have been solved. “I received a report – says Sarri -, but before expressing opinions I want to see it closely”. In the meantime, he will have to deal with the Via del Mare field which does not seem flawless. “It doesn’t look perfect from the pictures. But it’s a problem that affects all of Serie A. We were the best up until twenty years ago, but now…”. See also Ibrahimovic, selfie and show on Lake Garda: "Are you an Inter fan? Too bad for you ..."

