Anger plus disappointment equals controversy. Immobile’s injury is worrying. But it probably also leaves room for (a lot) regret. Yes, because Ciro was also squeezed due to a lack of a real role tip behind him. The Biancoceleste captain has been playing for some time with some muscle problems and had to raise the white flag against Udinese. Perhaps he is also guilty of a playing field on which running is not easy. It is no coincidence that Sarri, at the end of the match between Lazio and Udinese, was particularly annoyed: “The conditioning of the pitch is enormous. I don’t know what Lotito will do, if this is the ground he has to take another coach. You can’t play here. we will go elsewhere. I make teams play with 700 passes on the ground. So the conditions are not suitable for me. ” The response from Sport and Health was not long in coming, which made it known that it was ready to organize technical meetings with Lazio and Rome, to discuss the conditions of the Olimpico field. The company that takes care of the pitch could meet with the Biancoceleste club as early as Monday morning in Formello.
In reality, Sarri has also spoken on other occasions about the conditions of the field, complaining about it. It also happened in the summer, when, at the end of the training camp in Auronzo, he made it known that “the terrain we found in preparation did not help us”. At the beginning of last season he had instead stated that “I saw a few minutes of Roma’s match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League, and I must say that we will play on a field that is unworthy for the city of Rome. I have rarely seen a pitch in these conditions” . Now even the extremes, with Lotito being called up (“I don’t know what he will do, but if this is the ground he must take another coach”). Understandable, considering the anger at losing Immobile. On the other hand, anger plus disappointment equals controversy. Waiting to understand if something will change after the meeting with Sport and Health.
October 16, 2022
