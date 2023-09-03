The coach also praises his team’s mental strength: “The two canceled goals could have created difficulties for us, but that didn’t happen. Guendouzi and Kamada did well.” And on the disallowed second goal: “We could stay here all night and discuss it…”

Change of pace. And it is from here that Maurizio Sarri’s praise of his Lazio starts, who won and, above all, convinced at Maradona: “In the first fifteen minutes in particular, the team suffered – is the analysis of the coach – because there Napoli he played well, but in the second half the match was dominated by us. My hope is that there will be continuity from tonight, but we know we are vulnerable.”

interior strenght — Sarri then underlined how "the team scored the 3-1 twice. The third goal was in the air, and instead they were canceled by the Var. In general, however, we can say that our second half explains very well how the condition physical is good. I repeat, the repercussions of the 3-1 that was canceled twice could have been heavy and instead we kept our head well". It is fatal that in the convulsive final Lazio revealed some difficulties: "There we suffered for a moment, but then the team held on". On the two disallowed goals, Sarri's comment is clear: "They told me about the first that it was a matter of just a few centimetres, about the second we could discuss it all night long. However, I think that our second half certifies how our physical condition is Good".

THE PRAISE — Sarri then talks about Guendouzi: “I remember him as a player of great intensity, and here he did well right away. He can give us balance, he’s someone who has good qualities in the defensive phase, he could be extremely useful for us, I put him inside even if he had only had two training sessions with us, because I saw him looking lively on the pitch. Kamada? He suffered from the start, I’m trying to make him grow gradually, now he’ll start for the national team. My hope is that there will be continuity after the race tonight.”