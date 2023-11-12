The Lazio coach: “We are rediscovering the defensive solidity of last year. I like José as a person, a little less as a character”

Federico Bompieri

The Capital derby ends without winners or losers. Neither Maurizo Sarri’s Lazio nor José Mourinho’s Roma find the decisive boost to take home the match and the three points. At the end of the 90 minutes, Sarri commented on his performance and revealed a nice exchange with the Portuguese coach.

the match — The Lazio coach said he was satisfied with the match: "The team seems to be growing. We are rediscovering the defensive solidity of last year and we are also growing from a mental point of view. Today was a particular match, it's the derby most heard in Italy and it is always difficult to play. I am satisfied with the performance, but with this pitch it becomes difficult to play football. The pitch is not up to these two teams."

sarri-mou curtain — They had already caught each other before the derby. And today there was great anticipation for the new episode. Sarri revealed: “We had met with Mourinho before the match. Today I ran into him and said to him: ‘Of course you’re really a pain in the ass’ and he replied: ‘For that matter. you too. But deep down we love each other. I really like Mourinho the person, a little less the Mourinho character.”

the individuals — The Biancoceleste coach then commented on the performance of the individuals. In particular those of Immobile and Guendouzi. "Ciro is growing and we saw it today – explained Sarri – the failure to be called up to the national team hurt him, but in the end he told me that he is happy to stay in Rome, so as to train with more peace of mind. Guendouzi has a personality overflowing. He must improve in the offensive phase and must fill the penalty area."