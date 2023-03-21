The derby never ends. This evening, on the occasion of the “Corrado Viciani” award received in Castiglion Fiorentino, Maurizio Sarri returned to talking about José Mourinho and, in particular, his pre-derby dig, when the Roma coach made fun of Lazio’s elimination. “But that’s how he is, he should be left alone – said Sarri-. He is a show animal. He is the number one to pull you into certain stories, but I don’t want to end up in them ”.

Then the coach also spoke about his team’s momentum: “We’re trying to become a great team, but the path is still very long. What are we missing? A pinch of continuity, we left points on the road in a superficial way. And then we didn’t do well in Europe, and I think this was an unconscious choice at group level, perhaps precisely at the level of the environment. We still have a long way to go if we want to become and consider ourselves great”. Sarri then made a more general speech on the moment of Italian football: “I think that within a team, having a backbone of Italians gives you an identity that twenty foreigners cannot give you. Identity of Lazio? We are trying to get it, I don’t know if we will succeed. We are making the effort to have a hard core of Italians in the team. But it’s much more difficult to raise our kids who are of a high level, there is no primary school which is the way. Coach Mancini is right when he talks about this ”.