“The derby is a particular game, it’s normal to give satisfaction to all the people of Lazio. For now we’re doing well, there are still two and a half months to play and we have to continue at these levels, playing our cards until the end”. Thus to Dazn the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, after the victory in the derby over Roma. “Comparing yourself to Maestrelli? No, it doesn’t fit. I would like to get into the hearts of the Lazio people,” he added. “The more you stay in the environment, the more you feel this derby. Tonight I had a hard time sleeping, the story becomes more and more engaging. I’m happy for the people of Lazio. It was a show, I’m happy for them”. “Zaccagni and Casale from the national team? They seem strong to me. If they don’t call them up, I’m happy. They’ve played every three or four days from January to today. If they can take a few days off and train, I’m happy. It’ll do them good,” he continued.