The Biancoceleste coach after the derby: “There are teams better equipped than us, but if we continue like this…”. On the Portuguese: “I don’t answer, I also like him”. Luis Alberto: “Roma provoked”
“The derby is a particular game, it’s normal to give satisfaction to all the people of Lazio. For now we’re doing well, there are still two and a half months to play and we have to continue at these levels, playing our cards until the end”. Thus to Dazn the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, after the victory in the derby over Roma. “Comparing yourself to Maestrelli? No, it doesn’t fit. I would like to get into the hearts of the Lazio people,” he added. “The more you stay in the environment, the more you feel this derby. Tonight I had a hard time sleeping, the story becomes more and more engaging. I’m happy for the people of Lazio. It was a show, I’m happy for them”. “Zaccagni and Casale from the national team? They seem strong to me. If they don’t call them up, I’m happy. They’ve played every three or four days from January to today. If they can take a few days off and train, I’m happy. It’ll do them good,” he continued.
“Mou’s words? I don’t even know what he said, I’m not going to read these things. I’ve seen the videos of Roma. And in any case, I also like him, there’s nothing to answer Mourinho, we don’t want to cause controversy with nobody. We won the derby”. In reality, Luis Alberto takes care of the controversy: “Roma provoked and did not play the derby”.
“Provedel? After lunch he was free from fever and made himself available”, revealed Sarri. “What happens now? The drops in application have come out above all in Europe, not in the league. We have to try to the end and give 100%, the history of the Champions League is a bit exaggerated, the president hasn’t told us it’s a goal but to try. There are teams that are better equipped than us but let’s see how they stay on paper,” he concluded.
March 19 – 21:17
