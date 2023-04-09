If you are sixty and live as if you were thirty or forty, time has passed in vain. Time changes people, including coaches. Maurizio Sarri, for example. Sarri started from the bottom and remained there for two decades, between amateurs and Serie C. A path without discounts or godfathers, with the power of ideas as the only engine. He appeared in Serie A at Empoli, not even ten years ago, with the grin of a revolutionary and he could afford it, because he was so. He had reworked the lesson of the Dutch masters in his own way.