The Biancocelesti coach: “The last defeat left us very heavy waste. Ciro, however, I didn’t see him worried, when he came to play with the team he went better than other times”

Happy for the good performance but also aware that the derby has left its mark. Maurizio Sarri commented the 2-0 at Sassuolo to Dazn: “We hoped to play with this attitude. Victory is never mandatory in this sport. The last defeat left us dross, as far as I am concerned, very heavy. The risk of playing a tough game was there but we did well. Sassuolo are a top-level team that has given the greats of the league a hard time. Milinkovic? He can become one of the best in the world, also because he has a lot of margin. improve under the aspect of continuity “.

immobile – “From a moral point of view it was heavy to lose the derby. Above all because we didn’t really play it. I was ashamed while I was going to Formello. Both towards the fans and the professionals who are Lazio in the soul – continued Sarri – . Sassuolo came from eight goals scored in two games. They have great potential in attack and we gave them little. We could have won the match 4 or 5-1. So we have nothing to criticize our defensive attitude. Immobile made a mistake. situations that usually does not fail. But when he came to play with the team I saw him better than other times. From someone who scores like him you do not expect certain errors in front of goal. I did not see him worried but serene in these days”. See also FC Porto - Lazio: Live Europa League Football 17/02/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

blackout – “We are building a team that when it expresses itself does so at high levels. What we must avoid are blackouts – the Biancocelesti coach then says -. Now they are rarer, but they have not yet disappeared. We saw it at the derby and we must work to change the mentality. When this team has a good time, pull the plug a little. Transfer market? We will go deeper into discussions with the president and he will tell me if there are offers and if they are indispensable. We think about these seven games without paying too much attention to the future “.

April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 20:50)

