The Lazio coach: “Refereeing? I got the feeling that he was whistling one way I had on several occasions. I did my best after a week in which we had 8 players with fever. The mistake came at the moment. we hadn’t risked anything for several minutes “

Collecting a goal in full recovery and losing after taking the lead immediately leaves a bad taste in Maurizio Sarri’s mouth: “We gave everything – he attacks the coach at the Dazn – playing an excellent first half. Inevitably in the second half we paid for the difficult week, during which we had 8 players with fever. The mistake came when we hadn’t risked anything for several minutes. Sorry to lose like this because the boys really gave everything they had “

waste – “We wasted so many recaptured balls to be able to start again, giving Milan continuity and ending up dropping too much – continues Sarri -, and therefore we suffered, but only after 10 ‘following the 1-1. “Now we haven’t suffered. This gave them continuity and made them lower too much. I don’t think the players were affected by the climate in the stands, of course, if the curve had been full maybe a little more help we would have had, but we did our best after a week of enormous difficulty “. The last question is on the biancoceleste summer market, more or less linked to participation in a European cup: “You have to ask the club if there is a plan A and a plan B, nothing changes for me. I’m fine in this environment, too. with the team, the boys have grown up and the work is progressing well “.

arbitrage and immature – At the press conference then Sarri talks about arbitrage: “It’s a delicate speech. It depends how much you are allowed to protest. It’s not a speech of personality, but of strength. You have all seen the refereeing tonight. I am biased but I had the feeling that he was arbitrating in one direction on several occasions “. Then on the Acerbi case, who smiled after the Milan goal and had a quarrel with Marusic: “Gossip doesn’t interest me, let’s talk about football. I think it was a bitter laugh. I didn’t see the hard confrontation between the two on the pitch. , when I see it I’ll talk about it “.

April 24, 2022 (change April 25, 2022 | 00:52)

