On a bicycle, with a razor, he was capable of leaving you on the spot. A value that she also maintained with words. Never banal, in love with this sport, he doesn’t give discounts to anyone. Last week Giuseppe Saronni turned 66 and his name still appears in the statistics of the most successful in history at 24 years old. “Fighting with Merckx, who raced in another generation, is always nice (86 victories Saronni, 68 Merckx, 58 Sagan, ed.). And even up to 25 years of age I manage to stay ahead of the Cannibal, who then overtakes me. year later”.