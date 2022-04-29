After the great victory against Colo Colo away from home for the Copa Libertadores de América 2022, River is forced to refocus on the Professional League Cup, where for now it is located in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals with two dates remaining, but it should not relax since the rivals are very close to reaching it.
One of his opponents is precisely Sarmiento of Junin, his rival next Saturday: if he wins, the “Green” will surpass him in points and give a definition for the heart attack. We review the previous one.
Date: saturday april 30
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 2:30 a.m. (Spain), 7:30 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Eva Peron Stadium, Junin
Referee: fernando rapallini
The match will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS PREMIUMand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Sarmiento: Ayala; Bettini, Sauro, Andueza, Rasmussen; Brea, Mancilla, Nunez, Arismendi; Towers and Toledo.
River: Armani; Herrera, Diaz, Martinez, Casco; Perez or Zuculini, Fernandez; Simon, De La Cruz or Barco; Alvarez and Suarez.
#SarmientoRiver #date #time #streaming #formations #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply