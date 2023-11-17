Strategic missile system “Sarmat” put on experimental combat duty

The newest silo-based strategic missile system “Sarmat” with the heavy liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of the same name has been put on test combat duty. This is reported by TASS with reference to a source in the rocket and space industry.

The complex was put on duty at the Uzhur formation of the Strategic Missile Forces in parallel with the ongoing flight and design tests of the product.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

On October 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense promised that the first production missiles of the Sarmat strategic missile system would be on combat duty in the near future.

Earlier in Russia they explained the uniqueness of Sarmat. Military expert Anatoly Matviychuk clarified that the missile’s flight path cannot be calculated because it is maneuvering.