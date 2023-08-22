“Angela Merkel and I decided to summon Berlusconi to convince him to take further measures to try to calm the current storm” trying to convince him “to leave the leadership of the government”.

Nicolas Sarkozy writes it in the book “Le temps des combats” (The time of battles) to be released today in France by the publisher Frayard recalling the G20 in Cannes in November 2011. In some passages from the ex president’s autobiography published by Corriere della Sera, Sarkozy explains that he is “saddened by the death of Berlusconi” and then reconstructs the events, starting from 26 April 2011, when he arrives in Rome for a bilateral Franco-Italian meeting. “Our relationship had started to deteriorate,” he remembers. Berlusconi was becoming a caricature of himself. The brilliant entrepreneur, the politician with indomitable energy, was no more than a distant memory. The sad episode of ‘Bunga-Bunga’ had heralded an inglorious end…».

Going back to the Cannes summit, Sarkozy recalled that he had dealt with the Greek collapse, but, “at this point it was a matter of saving the third largest economy in the Eurozone: Italy”. And it is for this reason that together with the German chancellor Angela Merkel “we decided to summon Berlusconi to convince him to take further measures to try to calm the current storm”. The Italian premier «began to explain that we hadn’t understood that there were no risks on the international markets, because the Italian public debt was in the hands of the Italians. He wanted to create more debt to be shouldered only by his compatriots. All of this was quite delusional.” «There was a moment of great tension between us – he then writes in the book -, when I had to explain to him that he was the problem with Italy! Angela and I were convinced that it had become the risk premium that the country had to pay to Treasury bondholders. We sincerely thought that the situation would have been less dramatic without him and his pathetic attitude … The hour was serious. We had to sacrifice Papandreu (Greek premier at the time) and Berlusconi to try to contain the tsunami… The markets understood that we wanted Berlusconi’s resignation. It was cruel, but necessary.”