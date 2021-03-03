Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he would not run for president of the republic in 2022, writes Le Figaro.

“I have already said that I will not be a candidate in the presidential elections, and I am true to this word. The prosecutor said that he did not demand that I be deprived of my civil rights, and I can vote, ”the former French head said.

“I do not consider myself a candidate and do not want to push or support one candidate more than another. When everyone declares their legitimate intentions, I will say whom I support and why, and I will do it quite transparently for my political family, ”he explained.

Earlier it was reported that a court in Paris sentenced ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy to three years in prison, two of them on probation. Earlier, the judge found him guilty on corruption and wiretapping cases.

Let us remind you that Sarkozy, through his lawyer, allegedly promised to help Aziber get a position in Monaco. In exchange, they needed confidential information about the investigation into the illegal financing of his election campaign by the French house L’Oreal. The accusation was based on the recording of these negotiations.