The French Court of Cassation has confirmed the sentence against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy of one year in prison and another year with an electronic monitoring bracelet, after making the sentence final after appealing in 2023 to the first instance sentence of 2021, which sentenced him to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling.

Thus, the highest French court confirmed this Wednesday the sentence for the former president, who after leaving office in 2012, was convicted of trying to bribe a judge and for influence peddling in exchange for confidential information after a investigation into the financing of his campaign in 2007.

Furthermore, Sarkozy is expected to be tried next year for corruption and illegal financing of Libya in his successful presidential campaign that same year, so the former president of the French country would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. Regarding this, the former president denies having committed any crime.

In the sentencing, the court found Sarkozy guilty of conspiring to get a judge a job in Monaco in exchange for privileged information about allegations that the former president had accepted illegal payments from L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt. The judge, Gilbert Azibert, was also convicted of corruption and influence peddling.









Sarkozy thus joins his predecessor Jacques Chirac, the former conservative leader, as the only presidents in the modern history of France who have been convicted by a court. Chirac, for his part, was convicted in 2011 of corruption, four years after leaving office.