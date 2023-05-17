Former president would have negotiated help from a prosecutor in an investigation in exchange for office; conviction is unprecedented in the country

The Paris Court of Appeal sentenced this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, 68, to 3 years in prison for corruption and influence peddling. The conviction of a former president is unprecedented in the country. Sarkozy ruled France from 2007 to 2012.

The decision confirms what was determined in the 1st instance, in March 2021. Sarkozy should serve only 1 year of sentence. He will be placed under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet. The conservative politician also lost his political rights for 3 years.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Through wiretaps, investigators discovered that Sarkozy and his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, negotiated the help of then-prosecutor of the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert in a case. In return, they would offer him a high position in Monaco.

Azibert would be responsible for annulling an order to seize presidential diaries, determined in the investigation of abuse of the fragility of the heiress of the group L’OréalLiliane Bettencourt.

Telephone tapping was ongoing to investigate irregularities in the financing of Sarkozy’s electoral campaign in 2007, after which he was elected president.

In the case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in France asked for the trial of the former president and 12 other people on suspicion that the campaign was partially financed by the then Libyan regime, led by Muammar Gaddafi.

At the end of the hearing on Wednesday (May 17), the former president’s lawyer, Jacqueline Laffont, classified the decision as “amazing”. Earlier, she claimed that the prosecution used the process to “do politics”, in addition to the fact that the evidence was constructed through illegal wiretapping.

“Nicolas Sarkozy is innocent of the charges against him. We will go to the end of the legal process”, Laffont told reporters.

Herzog and Azibert were also sentenced to 3 years in prison and lost their civil rights for the same period.