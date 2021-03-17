Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will appear in court today, Wednesday, accused of illegally financing his election campaign, two weeks after he was sentenced on separate charges.

Sarkozy is accused of exceeding the legal limit for campaign expenditures by 20 million euros (23.8 million dollars) during his 2012 reelection campaign.

A court ruling is expected to be issued against him in mid-April.

Sarkozy, who held the presidency of France between 2007 and 2012, faces a year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros.