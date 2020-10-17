Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has once again been indicted for the case of the alleged Libyan financing of his electoral campaign with which he won the 2007 presidential elections and, on this occasion, for “association of criminals”, announced this Friday Friday the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

This is the fourth indictment of Sarkozy, 65, in this alleged case of illegal financing. In March 2018, he had already been charged with passive corruption, embezzlement of public funds and illegal financing of an electoral campaign. After four days of interrogation, the judges investigating the case decided to indict him for this fourth charge.

Sarkozy, who was president of France between 2007 and 2012, was surprised by this new accusation, which he considers “a new stage in the long list of injustices” committed since the scandal was uncovered.

“The French must know that I am innocent of what I am accused of,” said Sarkozy, who considers that “implausible credit is given to the statements of murderers, notorious con artists and false testimonies.”

The online investigative daily “Mediapart” published in 2012 an official Libyan document that supposedly would prove that the regime of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi financed Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign. The former president has always defended his innocence.

The French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine assured in 2016 that he had acted as an intermediary and that between the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007 he delivered five million euros to Sarkozy and Claude Guéant, his chief of staff. Sarkozy, who was interior minister at the time, denies receiving money from Takieddine.

The former French president, who is under judicial control, was convinced that in the end “the truth will prevail” and that his innocence will be proven. “Injustice will not win,” added Sarkozy in a message posted on his Twitter account.

Sarkozy has two other pending cases with the French justice. At the end of November, he will be tried for alleged corruption and influence peddling in the so-called “wiretapping case.” He allegedly tried to obtain confidential reports from a magistrate in exchange for a favor.

And in March he will sit in the dock for alleged illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign, a matter known in France as the “Bygmalion case.” Sarkozy was defeated in those elections by the socialist François Hollande and had to settle for a single term.

In the absence of strong leadership on the right, many Republican voters dream that Sarkozy will run again in the presidential election in 2022. His second volume of his memoirs, entitled ‘Time of storms’ (L’Observatoire editorial ), became a bestseller in France this summer.