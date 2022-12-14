“Sarkozy also applauds”. A slip, a few seconds of distraction and the hashtag takes off. Antonio Di Gennaro, commentator in the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between France and Morocco, after Les Bleus’s second goal, observed on the monitor the images of French president Emmanuel Macron who rejoiced for the goal: “Sarkozy is also applauding….”, he says the former footballer who immediately corrects himself: “Sorry, Macron!”. “We got the wrong president,” commented commentator Alberto Rimedio. The slip obviously does not escape viewers: a few seconds and Sarkozy – with Macron – splashes among the trends of Twitter between jokes and observations.