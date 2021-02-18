Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine in January, according to the weekly L’Express. The 66-year-old conservative politician was vaccinated at Percy’s military hospital in Clamart, on the outskirts of Paris.

Did Sarkozy skip the line? Did the former president have the right to be vaccinated in January? These are questions that the French ask themselves. Currently, only those over 75 years old, medical personnel and people with a pathology that doctors consider a priority to be vaccinated against the coronavirus can be vaccinated in France.

A doctor at the Percy military hospital administered Sarkozy a first dose of the vaccine after the former president presented a prescription claiming that he suffered from a pathology to justify his earlier vaccination, according to public radio France Info, which cites sources from the Ministry of Defense. Defending.

At the moment, the type of pathology that the conservative politician would suffer and that would justify being vaccinated before many of his older compatriots has not been made public. It is also not known whether he has received a dose of the Messenger RNA vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech or the one from Moderna, which were those available in January in France.

News of Sarkozy’s vaccination came at a time when many French people over 75 are having difficulty getting an appointment to get vaccinated due to the lack of available places to receive their doses.

“Medical secret”



The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, did not want to comment on Sarkozy’s vaccination, since the former president “like any other French has the right to medical secrecy.” “I don’t have to know if he has been vaccinated ahead of time. We all have to respect the rules. We all have rights and duties, including being able to benefit from medical secrecy, “added the minister.

Véran is, so far, the only member of the Government who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus because he is a doctor by profession. Received the first dose this month. President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Jean Castex and the rest of the ministers are ready to wait their turn. They don’t want to be accused of privilege and skipping the line.

The vaccination campaign began in France on December 27 in nursing homes. So far 3.3 million French people have been vaccinated against coronavirus: 2.4 million have received a first dose and 923,289 have received the second dose of the vaccine.