Busalla – Fire in the night a Sarissola in via Navone. Four teams of firefighters – one of which from Novi Ligure, for a total of over thirty operators – took turns during the night to put out the flames broke out inside a large industrial warehousewhich hosts various activities within it.

The firefighters intervened in Sarissola at 21 in the evening of 8 February and finished operations at 6 in the morning of the following day

The first alarm went off at 21 yesterday evening, 8 February. The fire burned building material and plastic. The firefighters concluded the intervention at 6 in the morning. The structure is almost completely unusable.

The cause of the fire has yet to be clarified. I’m in progress investigations by the judicial police team of firefighters: the hypothesis of arson is not excluded.