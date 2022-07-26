“We didn’t start well,” said Wiegman, who won the previous European Championship with the Dutch football players. “We had a really hard time. But then we show again that we are resilient. We found a way to turn it around. My players managed to get out of the pressure. That is why I am so incredibly proud of them.”

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby scored the goals at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. England will face a sold-out Wembley in the final against Germany or France on Sunday. Those teams will face each other in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening.