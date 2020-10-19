Armenian President Armen Sarkissian does not know to whom the statement of his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev was addressed that in the future the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities should live peacefully in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I don’t know to whom President Aliyev addressed his words,” he said on 18 October. According to Sargsyan, Armenians and Azerbaijanis lived for 65 years under the rule of the USSR, but Karabakh then had strong autonomy, the guarantor of which was the Soviet Union.

“And with such a guarantee, with a very large autonomy, there was still no trust, because Azerbaijan was trying to carry out ethnic cleansing. In another way: by closing Armenian schools, not allowing young people to get higher education, populating Armenian villages with Azerbaijanis, ”the President of Armenia continued. In his opinion, there was no trust then, and there is none now.

“Any Azerbaijani imagines that he will live with the Armenians, and that the Armenians will be like slaves?” – he said “Kommersant“.

Last week, in a conversation with “RIA NewsAliyev said that in the future, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities should live peacefully on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier that day, EU High Representative for Foreign Security Policy Josep Borrell spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, during which he called on the parties to the Karabakh conflict to observe the ceasefire.

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began in 1988, occurred on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for escalating the conflict.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on a second truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later the parties mutually accused each other of violating the ceasefire.