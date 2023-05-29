The Williams illusion

The start of the 2023 World Cup seemed to have sent comforting messages to the Williams, especially after Alexander Albon’s 10th place in Sakhir and Logan Sargeant’s 12th on his debut, all without forgetting the arrival of James Vowles as the new Team Principal. Instead, in the following five GPs, the historic team from Grove encountered numerous difficulties, as was also seen in the last one Monaco Grand Prix‘mirror’ of the performances of the two riders in the previous rounds of the championship.

Sargeant’s Nightmare

While Albon finished in fourteenth position, confirming the same placement obtained in Baku, his American teammate did not go beyond the 18th position in the Principality, complaining about a series of difficulties encountered in the race right from the start, where a slight contact with Hülkenberg cost the Haas German a 5-second penalty: “Definitely a difficult race – commented Sargeant, still without any points scored together with Nyck De Vries – it started well the first ten laps or so, then I had a strong degradation with medium rubber. Once you switch to hardcore, i drilled over a couple of laps and then we had to use the qualifying tyre, which took a long time, so it wasn’t ideal. Once the rain arrived, it was all about learning about the Intermediate tyre. I had a couple of small lockups in the wet which I have to correct, so all in all it wasn’t a great day, but we’ll make the most of it and move forward”.

More experience

In all this series of adverse circumstances, Sargeant has nonetheless treasured his first wet experience at the wheel of an F1 single-seater: “There are positive aspects – he added – I drove the car in the wet so I know how she is and I don’t think she was too bad at some pointsbut I only have suffered with much degradation. It would have been interesting to see the behavior of the hard in that stint, so it was a pity to puncture. I’m on the simulator on Tuesday, so we’ll reset and go to Barcelona. I feel good there, I like it, it’s a track I know well and we’ll try to improve things”.

The difficulty mixed with boredom

Less ‘tragic’ the comment of Albon on the Monegasque race, even if the Anglo-Thai driver didn’t hide the difficulties that arose during the 78 total laps: “Was a boring but difficult race – has explained – the rain was fun and made something up, but it didn’t change our outcome or shake things up like I thought it would. Many riders started on the hard tyres, which created some confusion, but the hards were much better than the mediums. Practically it was a race where you wanted to be on the Hard tires as soon as possible. We tried to keep them a little narrow and we shelled out a lot with the averages. The pace was good for a short time but once the tires got hot it was difficult to do more.”