Logan Sargeant is one of the new names in Formula 1 2023. Perhaps not the most attractive and awaited, certainly a breath of fresh air in a team like Williams that needed grafts to fish in the Academy that at the same time provide youth and economic solidity. With the experience of Nicholas Latifi closed, the Grove team therefore focused on the US, but certainly does not expect this investment to yield returns in the first year.

“We had a two-year plan with Logan in Formula 2“Said Williams sporting director Sven Smeets CEO Autosport. “I think everyone starts like this. When the season started, especially at Silverstone and in the following races, we started to see his potential, so we understood that maybe it wasn’t necessary to do two seasons with him in F2. We didn’t tell him ‘You have to win or finish second’, but we did ask for progress. Also the work on the simulator, in physical strength and in sessions with the media made us understand that Logan could be one of our drivers“.

For Sargeant, the debut will not be the easiest: after the baptism of Bahrain, in fact, Jeddah and Melbourne will arrive, two tracks that for different reasons do not forgive mistakes: “To learn the limits of a Formula 1 car there are three days of testing, which are a day and a half for a driver, and then you immediately enter the race. You can’t just say, “I’m going to do a few thousand miles to see how far I can go with these cars on the track.” We know there will be a learning process. If the car is at the level we want, obviously the first thing to do is challenge your teammate, this is the first point. But we won’t tell him in Bahrain to beat Alex Albon, that wouldn’t be right. However, that’s the goal: to use this season to learn and then be on top for 2024“.