In the shadow of Piastri and De Vries

One of the most interesting surprises of these first two races of 2023 was the performance of the young American Logan Sargeant. The Williams standard bearer is one of the three rookies in this championship, but his curriculum is certainly not as rich as that of his rookie colleagues: Nyck De Vries has already won an F2 title and a Formula E world championship in his career, while Oscar Piastri he won in two consecutive seasons in F3 and F2. Sargeant instead in his single-seater career has not never won a championshiptaking the fourth place gained last year in Formula 2 as the most prestigious result.

Positive signs in Bahrain and Jeddah

The Grove stable, however, unexpectedly decided to focus on him this year For to replace Canadian Nicholas Latifi and support Alexander Albon, who has become the team’s point of reference in the meantime. The American had much less attention and expectations on him than the other rookies, yet in these first season outings he managed to capture the attention of many. Few mistakes and good speed were his calling card in the Circus. We cannot speak of a phenomenon, or of generational talent in the wake of the various Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell, the indications of having an excellent prospect in front of us are all there. In Bahrain he finished 12th starting 16th and in Jeddah he crossed the finish line in 16th place after starting from the last box on the grid. These positive signals have obviously not gone unnoticed by his team principal, James Vowleswho also revealed a curious anecdote about Sargeant.

Interview for the Mercedes simulator

In fact, speaking to journalists in Jeddah, the new Williams boss said that his first contact with the class of 2000 from Florida had taken place at the time of Mercedes. Vowles was at that time the responsible for the Mercedes project that followed young talents to join the team and found himself judging a very young Sargeant: “He came to Mercedes to be evaluated as a driver for the simulator – said Vowles – but we had a good team of drivers at Mercedes at the time, so my relationship with him ended there“.

“I was wrong”

“Before my arrival at Williams, Williams herself financed – this is very important to say – his career in Formula 2. So now he is paid as a professional driver and Williams financed him because they believed deeply that it was the real deal” the former Mercedes strategist added again, thus also paying credit to the old management of the team. But why had Vowles not been convinced by Sargeant’s qualities at the time? The British engineer himself answered this question with great honesty: “My perplexity derives from the fact that before then it was difficult to evaluate it. But now I’ve had a chance to look at her data and she’s here to a credit. This proves I was wrong and Williams was right“.