The great wait

In home Williams everything is ready for the United States Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend in Texas. A highly anticipated appointment in the Grove team for two specific reasons: the first is to improve the result obtained in the last Qatar GP, with Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant who both finished outside the points zone. While the Anglo-Thai was unable to go beyond 13th position (in a weekend in which he had nevertheless obtained an excellent 7th place in the Sprint race), his teammate had even voluntarily raised the white flag due to some physical problems suffered during the race, due to the extreme temperatures recorded in Lusail, the same ones that also put other drivers in serious difficulty.

A special event for Sargeant

The second reason that makes the GP in Austin special ‘Circuit of the Americas’is that this appointment represents the home race of the same Sargeantas well as the investment fund Dorilton Capital, owner of the team since 2020 following the sale of Frank Williams. For the American driver, who had already contested a GP in his home country in Miami, the main objective is to finally be able to finish in the points, being still at the bottom of the general classification at zero points: “I’m excited to get back on track, especially in front of my home crowd this weekend – he has declared – Austin is one of my favorite cities in the world. The Circuit of the Americas is a special place for mebecause this is where I was officially announced as a Williams Racing Academy driver in 2021 and, last year, where I made my debut in FP1. Racing there will be even more special. Having previous driving experience on this track is helpful, given that it is a Sprint weekend. We hope to have a good race and put on a show for the fans.”

Albon’s goal

A mission also shared by Alexander Albon who, with the exception of the top-10 achieved in the Lusail Sprint, has not achieved the same finish in the race since the Italian GP, ​​when also in that case he finished 7th: “I’m very happy to be back in Austin – commented the 27-year-old, who finished 5th place in the USA with Red Bull in 2019 – it is one of the best circuits of the year in terms of atmosphere and fans. It’s almost another home race for the team and it will be exciting for Logan to return home again this year. We have another sprint race format, then it will be important to be on pace at the start of the weekend, with limited testing. In any case, I’m excited to race on this circuit, which has an excellent trend.”