Nightmare weekend and difficult decisions

The team Williams was undoubtedly the main one negative protagonist of the Australian GP weekend. Albon's accident in FP1 and the lack of a spare chassis forced the historic British team to take part in qualifying and the Melbourne race with just one single-seater. A humiliation to which was added the understandable but controversial choice of team principal James Vowles take the car away from the innocent Logan Sargeant and give it to Albonconsidered a better guarantee to try to bring points to the team.

In the end, however, the Thai driver also returned home with a zero in the standings after finishing the Grand Prix in 11th position. Among those who did not appreciate Vowles' choice to 'dismiss' Sargeant was also the former pilot Jolyon Palmer, who currently collaborates as a commentator for the official Formula 1 website. The former Renault representative underlined how – due to the accident – Albon had done much less practice on the track than Sargeant before the start of qualifying. The 33-year-old Englishman also expressed doubts about the choice made by Vowles to renew the American driver's contract at the end of last year if he has so little trust in himself that he decides to 'sacrifice' him compared to his boxing partner.

Palmer's dig: “What was the point of renewing Sargeant?”

“The decision to put Alex in Logan Sargeant's car was a difficult one for Williams. James Vowles said it was the hardest she's ever had to take and I don't doubt it, but I think it was a wrong move – wrote Palmer – Was Albon the strongest rider for the weekend? In theory yes, given his form last season and this season compared to Sargeant. But he did 34 laps less on Friday than his teammate, the equivalent of a session and a half. Furthermore, he did not carry out any qualifying or race simulation, unlike Logan.”.

“If Vowles thinks Albon was stronger despite this – added Palmer – At that time makes you wonder: why did they renew Sargeant for 2024 if they have so little faith in him? The season is long and there is a lot of time to recover, but seeing your car stripped down and set up for your teammate must be difficult to overcome, no matter how selfless he has been in public. Now more than ever the American has something to prove. Not only to the media and the whole world, but also to his own team.”he concluded.