In the 2023 season, Formula 1 will finally embrace an American driver again. Logan Sargeant, chosen by Williams to replace Nicholas Latifi, will in fact be the first American to race in the Circus since Alexander Rossi, who competed in a few races in the final part of the 2015 season at the wheel of a Marussia. Since then, however, many things have changed in the relationship between F1 and the USA. The Netflix series Drive to Survive made the star-spangled public fall in love with it, making it easier for American talent to move into the top category of motorsport. Compared to many of his compatriots, however, Sargeant’s passion for F1 dates back to his childhood.

In fact, as a child, while most of his peers snubbed the Grands Prix, preferring the American IndyCar and Nascar series, the new Williams driver woke up at improbable times to follow the races. Interviewed by GQmagazine the 21-year-old boy from Florida said that his first memories as a fan date back to 2008, when at the age of seven he began to follow the challenge for the world title that that year was opposed Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa.

“Why F1? Simply because it is the pinnacle of motorsport Sargeant explained. it is where competitiveness is maximum and where the best riders in the world are. Every guy’s dream is to reach the top in everything he does, so I guess that’s what attracted me“.

“I started watching Formula 1 when Lewis [Hamilton] and Felipe Massa were fighting for the championship in 2008 – he added again – I woke up early to watch the races. Then I moved to Europe, so the races finally aired at a more normal time for me“. Now, 15 years later, Sargeant will be able to share the track with Hamilton, who in the meantime has become the most successful driver in the history of the sport.