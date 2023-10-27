Sargeant, will the first point be enough?

Blessed were the disqualifications of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, for Logan Sargeant. Thanks to the downgrading of the two Ferrari and Mercedes drivers, the American finally moved up his ranking in Austin, grabbing the first point of his career right in front of his fans. But will it be enough to keep the seat in 2024? In reality it is unlikely that the point has changed anything in the head and thoughts of team principal James Vowles.

The Briton, Toto Wolff’s star, had repeatedly specified that Sargeant needed to be given time, regardless of the results. Austin was an encouraging Sunday, which will certainly give morale to the class of 2000, but which will be useless if it is not converted into a more concrete change of pace.

Sargeant’s words

Sargeant himself knows that he still has his job to do. For the American, the key to keeping his place is qualification: “I don’t have to do anything special. My goal is just to have consistent, clean weekends and try to be at the limit in the car. The pace on Saturday was certainly frustrating at times, because qualifying has always been one of my strong points in the past. At the same time, after the summer break, I think I found speed again on the flying lap: The difficulty is just putting it all together when it counts, but I feel like I can do it“.

Improvements and the market

In fact, until the Belgian Grand Prix Sargeant had only passed the Q1 trap on two occasions out of 12. Starting from Zandvoort, where he achieved a sensational Q3 only to then hit the wall, the rookie he made at least Q2 in three out of six qualifying sessions, therefore showing good progress. Now we need to do the same on race pace, an aspect in which Sargeant was clearly inferior to teammate Alex Albon, capable of bringing 25 of the 26 points to Williams. If he doesn’t convince Vowles, Williams could think about replacing him with one of Liam Lawson, Felipe Drugovich, Jack Doohan and Theo Pourchaire. Barring any big surprises, this will be the only attractive seat in winter.