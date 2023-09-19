Sargeant, zero points and many accidents

In his first season in Formula 1, the American rookie Logan Sargeant found himself in his hands a Williams Mercedes more competitive than those of the recent past. The British team founded by Sir Frank is currently in seventh place in the constructors’ ranking and has so far managed to put Haas, Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri behind it. But the haul of 21 points was obtained only thanks to the excellent performances of Alexander Albon, capable of finishing five grands prix in the points.

Sargeant is indeed still at zero and can boast the 11th place obtained at Silverstone as his best result. His American nationality until a few weeks ago, however, it seemed to be an excellent pass for reconfirmation, despite the meager results obtained, given the wide popularity that F1 is having in the States and the ownership of the team, also with stars and stripes. But in recent days the 2023 junkyard ranking has once again put Sargeant’s seat in jeopardy.

The top 9 of the 2023 junkyards

The user basspro24chevy has developed the ranking relating to the costs generated by the accidents caused by each individual driver, and this clearly sees the Williams driver stand out:

1. Sargeant – $2,794,000

2. Stroll – $2,292,000

3. Perez – $2,109,000

4. Gasly – $1,686,000

5. Plates – $1,634,000

6. Sainz – $1,587,000

7. Leclerc – $1,539,000

8. Ocon – $1,522,000

9. Zhou – $1,082,000.

Not the best of records for Sargeant, given that last year the leader in this particular ranking was Mick Schumacher, who was then dropped by Haas precisely because of the large amount of money spent on repairs to the car.

Drugovich is ready

The Swiss site Blicksigned by the well-informed Roger Benoit, assured that Logan Sargeant’s steering wheel is at risk because of all these accidents “they could be his downfall.”. The journalist writes: “The Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, 2022 Formula 2 champion, has in fact been negotiating with Williams for weeks. Aston Martin’s reserve driver rejected Alfa Romeo-Sauber probably for economic reasons, but the door is slowly opening to Williams.”. There has even been talk of a possible rotation already during this season but the two home races in Austin and Las Vegas in the next few weeks could save Sargeant from at least an early dismissal.