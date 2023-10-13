Sargeant, future in the balance

Logan’s tough time Sargeant it was also confirmed in Qatar, where the American did not finish either the Sprint or the race. The double retirement – even if it happened for very different reasons – was the last thing the class of 2000 needed, the only driver on the grid who does not have a contract for 2024.

How long will Sargeant remain in the balance? Until the rookie at least he won’t show any improvements on the track (to tell the truth he seems to have gotten worse over the last few races) it is difficult to expect Williams to confirm this. Team principal James Vowles he has always defended it, stating how complicated it is for a rookie to try his hand at today’s Formula 1, but now Toto Wolff’s dolphin is also looking around in terms of 2024, also because Alex Albon has demonstrated how the FW45 can reach the area -points.

Vowles’ words

“I believe the decision on 2024 will take place at the end of the season. We have already committed ourselves in this direction, he has goals to achieve and it would be wrong to disavow this decision. We will decide at the end of the year“, commented the Briton. “The step is there, but when you get to the point, a certain inconstancy sets in. We have a responsibility to invest in our rookie drivers. We put Logan there but gave him almost no mileage in testing. We want him to continue to improve and focus on maintaining consistency so he can get results. He is a driver who knows how to winhe did it in Formula 3 and Formula 2: applying this method in Formula 1 and not getting results creates more and more frustration and basically ends up exceeding one’s limits“.

However, the driver market does not offer much to the driver and the team. In the event of a farewell, Sargeant would be out of the starting lineup in Formula 1 because Williams is the only free seat (in theory there could also be those in Red Bull and Aston Martin if the relationship with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were to come to an end, but they are teams that certainly would not turn to Sargeant to replace them). Williams would be left with the choice between another young bet and a veteran: perhaps Perez himself, in the event of a sudden break with Red Bull).