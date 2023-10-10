Williams: the Sprint illusion

The weekend of Qatar Grand Prix it had started positively for the Williams, and especially in the Sprint race on Saturday. Thanks to the 7th place achieved, Alex Albon had in fact obtained 2 precious points for the Constructors’ classification on the Lusail circuit, returning to a points zone which, unlike the Sunday race, rewards the first eight classified. However, the real problems, as for all the other teams, began precisely during the last round of the weekend.

Sargeant’s retreat

At the end of the race, the Anglo-Thai driver was in fact unable to repeat himself in the first half of the ranking, not going beyond 13th place. The most critical situation, however, was experienced by his teammate Logan Sargeant. In fact, on the 40th lap, the American stopped voluntarily withdrawn from running after suffering some physical problems for the temperatures felt inside the passenger compartment. A decision that the 22-year-old would not have wanted to complete, only to then implement it even after reassurances from the men on the Williams pit wall, who told their driver not to be ashamed if he decided to raise the white flag: “The main thing is that Alex and I are both fine – has explained – I haven’t felt well all week, which hasn’t helped with the dehydration from this heat. The last thing I wanted to do was pick up the car, but I had to put my health first. I feel sorry for the team for not being able to reach the finish line. They did an incredible job all weekend in these intense conditions. I’m going to take next week to fully recover and then go to Austin, which I’m really looking forward to.”

Looking for explanations

While Sargeant purposely gave up continuing the race in order to recover, Albon instead took his Williams to the finish line, but did not score any points: “First of all, I’m happy that Logan is well because it’s never easy to withdraw from a race – he has declared – I think this race is considered one of the toughest of the year, since I myself have suffered from exposure to the heat. Our pace was pretty strong, but I have to review what happened, as we were in what looked like a good position, but in the end we dropped out of the points. We also had issues with the cabin overheating, so we’ll have to review that too. The gap to our competitors is closing, so it’s a tough weekend to move away from, but we’ll look at the data and see what happened.”