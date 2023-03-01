The pre-season moves

The main objective of the Williams for the 2023 world championship is to further grow the historic Grove team, which finished in tenth and last position in the 2022 Constructors’ standings. To achieve this, starting from the imminent appointment with the Bahrain GPthe British team made one of the most surprising moves of this pre-season with the signing of James Vowles as new team principal. A real coup, with an offer that convinced the English engineer to leave his role as chief engineer of Mercedes to undertake a new challenge with the FW45 and with a partially revised pair of drivers: alongside the reconfirmed Alex Albon, Williams has in fact decided not to renew Nicholas Latifi’s contract, trusting instead Logan Sargeantone of the two rookies on the starting grid this year.

The American new entry

The American, who grew up in the team’s Academy and comes from F2, has already had the opportunity to give his team positive impressions during the pre-season tests, above all for the high number of laps completed: “Ahead of the first round, I feel I am well prepared – has explained – we optimized the mileage over the three day test and were able to improve both my driving and the car. I can’t wait to see how we are this weekend, hoping to get a good result”.

Albon’s objectivity

A very brief comment, as well as that of his teammate Alex Albon. The Anglo-Thai, who finished in the points in three GPs last year, finishing 13th in Bahrain, is satisfied with the test sessions carried out in Sakhir, but did not want to express too positive sensations in view of the first race: “I’m confident after the winter tests went well – has explained – but there is still a lot of data to analyze and a lot of work to do before the first race. Going into the first round, we will need to maximize everything we have available with the car, using the time between testing and the first race to better understand the car and go into the weekend with a good balance to compete with.”

Test times

A question mark therefore remains for Williams, who is in any case ready to begin her mission starting this weekend. As in the tests, the Sakhir circuit will host the first round of the world championship, scheduled from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 March. The Bahrain GP will be broadcast live by Sky Sport F1, channel 207, with the times of all sessions available via this link.