According to quality German publications, Mick Schumacher is on the brink of an F1 comeback.

Last week there was a lot to do around Nyck de Vries. The moderately performing Frisian gets the ‘certainty’ from Red Bull/Alpha Tauri/Helmut Marko that he can drive the next three races. What happens next, however, is uncertain for Nyck. Lawson and Iwasa are mentioned as potential replacements if things go against them. It is a bit like getting married and your partner (m/f/i) in the vows promises not to cheat for at least the first three months.

But life isn’t just tough for Nyck as an F1 rookie. The German Sports1 namely that Sargeant also has to watch his step. It even talks about the same kind of construction as with Nyck: the next three races perform or Sargeant is out. However, this is only a ‘rumour’ at Williams. At Alpha Tauri, Marko has already confirmed a few things himself.

How the fork could fit together is also clear. At Williams they promoted Sargeant from the training program. As a young American, he is commercially interesting for the team, which also has an American owner in Dorilton. But… new team boss James ‘Valtteri it’s James’ Vowles is reportedly not a big fan of Sargeant. In fact, he admitted it openly earlier this season (although he added that Logan surprised him positively).

The problem for Sargeant is that after two reasonably good debut races, he subsequently fell through the ice three times. Low point was P20 in qualifying in Miami. That was also painful for Sargeant himself, who is from the area. Teammate Albon came to P11. So yes, that is a significant difference.

Another problem for Sargeant is Toto Wolff. He is now concerned about Mick Schumacher, whom he would like to see in a race seat again. And now James Vowles is of course big on Toto. In the background Wolff would be busy moving Vowles to put Schumacher in the Williams. And now Sargeant would also be in such a ‘three races to prove yourself and wobble differently’ situation. You can say a lot about Toto and his undesirably large influence in F1. But the drivers he supports often get their chances.

It Drive to Survive theme is therefore very literally applied at the moment in F1. Or it’s all smoke and mirrors Naturally. Good for show. Do you think Schumacher would be a better choice than Sargeant? Or is this all really going too far and should the rookies just get at least one season to prove themselves, unless they are Yuji Ide? Let us know in the comments!

