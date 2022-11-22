The Abu Dhabi tests represented for many drivers the last act of a grueling 2022 season before the well-deserved holidays. For the young American pilot Logan Sargeantwho will make his Formula 1 debut at the wheel of the next year Williams taking over from Nicholas Latifi, today was instead the first taste of 2023. The 21-year-old from Florida was the great revelation of this F2 season and this allowed him to earn the seat of the Grove team for the next championship . In today’s testing the American was surprisingly brilliant, finishing with the seventh time overall just one tenth behind his future box mate, Alexander Albon. Consistency was also not lacking in the young stars and stripes talent, who completed 82 laps.

“Today went well. Over the course of the day we progressed gradually – Sargeant’s analysis at the end of the day – we carried out our test plan and completed all the laps we needed to do. By the end of the session, I felt very comfortable. It was really nice to be able to have a full day in the car – added the American again – instead of just a PL1 session. This way I was able to get familiar with everything. But my season isn’t over: there’s a lot of work to do in the next three months to prepare for the next championship. I will be engaging in the gym, the simulator and working with everyone at the Grove to make sure no stone is left unturned. I can’t wait to get back on track for winter testing in my first season in Formula 1“.

Satisfied with the work done by Williams was also said Alex Albon, author of the sixth time of these tests, just a tenth away from the time set by Max Verstappen. “We completed good mileage and everything went according to plan – said the Thai pilot – we have been able to test all the different compounds for next year and there will be a lot of data to analyze over the winter months to try and understand the differences between the tyres. Inevitably, however, there is not a huge difference, I think it’s small things. The hard work starts now to make sure we arrive in Bahrain in the best car possible and I believe what we have done today, with all the data we have learned, will help us do that.“.