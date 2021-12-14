The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final act of the 2021 season, was the scene of one of the most spectacular and unpredictable finals that the history of this category can remember: the overtaking of Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton, which proved decisive for the assignment of the title world, in all probability it would never have happened if it had not been for the entry on the track of the Safety Car, called into question to remove the Williams accident by Nicholas Latifi.

Two days after the key episode of the race, the British team is back in action to participate in the post-seasonal testing, again scheduled on the Yas Marina circuit between 14 and 15 December. On the occasion of the first day, as happened in various teams, the Grove team presented itself with the new pilot of its Academy: the American Logan Sargeant. The only driver chosen by Williams for these two sessions, the American made his own debut absolute at the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater, concluding a very busy 2021 for him: after finishing the Formula 3 championship with the Charouz, the 20-year-old then moved on to Formula 2 – where he will race with the Carlin in 2022 – for only three races, also registering two appearances in the European Le Mans Series.

In this way, Sargeant closed a busy and intense season with a flourish, thus analyzing the first contact with the Circus at the wheel of the FW43: “The first day in a Formula One car was incredible – He admitted – it fulfilled everything I expected, and more. I want to say a huge thank you to Williams, because it was an experience of a lifetime. The team did a great job preparing me for today and giving me the confidence to go out there, have fun and do the best I can. We did a race pace simulation, and I was able to progress a lot during the test. The first two laps were incredible for the level of grip and the power of the car, but I got used to it pretty quickly, feeling comfortable at the end of the day. It is certainly a huge step up from Formula 2 and Formula 3 cars; brake performance is significantly better and there is a lot more downforce. Regarding the braking power, I can say that I have never experienced anything like this. The more you drive, the more you learn, and the more rhythm you find. At the end of the day – he concluded – I was also happy with the lap times I was recording ”.