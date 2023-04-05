The other incident

In the incredible chain of accidents and contacts that took place in the Australian GP during the standing start on the penultimate lap, there was a episode that has definitely gone under the radar. Everyone has (rightly) analyzed the Spanish-style bumper car between Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso or the unfortunate ‘fratricidal’ accident that put the two Alpines offside, but few have noticed the incident in the rear in which Logan Sargeant hit Nyck De Vries’ AlphaTauri in full.

No penalty

The one performed by the American from Williams against the Dutch driver was one maneuver that escaped even the eye of Race Direction who probably – also considering the fair penalty inflicted on Sainz – should have judged the episode in a similar way, penalized the #2 from Florida. Fortunately, no animosity was created between the two protagonists of the accident. Sargeant has in fact chosen to apologize immediately with De Vries, acknowledging that he ruined the 2021 Formula E champion’s race.

“I’m sorry about Nyck”

“The last restart was quite strange – explained Sargeant a F1TV – I thought I braked like in the previous two restarts, but it seemed that nothing in the car was up to temperature, neither the brakes nor the tyres. I pressed the pedal and immediately both front tires locked up. From there I could do nothing. I’m sorry about Nyck – added the American again – I didn’t want to end the day like that. It had been a tough enough Sunday and it was disappointing to close like this”.

De Vries without hard feelings

De Vries, however, did not show any complaints against his colleaguewillingly accepting the explanation of the stars and stripes rookie: “Everyone can make a mistake and misjudge – acknowledged the AlphaTauri driver, who made his F1 debut at Monza last year at the wheel of the Williams – and it was a racing incident. Let’s move on and hopefully do a better race next time.”concluded the orange rider.