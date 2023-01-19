In 2023, eight years after the last time, an American driver will return to compete in a Formula 1 Grand Prix. In 2015 it was Alexander Rossi, with Marussia, who took part in five of the last rounds of that season. Now he will take care of bringing the stars and stripes flag back to the premier series of motorsport Logan Sargeant – certainly not the most celebrated name across the Atlantic, where for years there has been talk above all of the various Newgarden and Herta, just to mention two names – who will drive the second car of the Williams, alongside Alex Albon. The selection of Sargeant as replacement for departing Nicholas Latifi came as a surprise. Grove’s management was convinced by the American’s excellent debut season in F2. Sargeant finished fourth in the championship, winning the best rookie award.

His promotion, albeit in the least competitive team on paper of the lot, completes the ‘thin’ made in the USA in F1. After having obtained a team (Haas), ownership of the championship (Liberty Media) and three GPs (Austin, Miami and from this year Las Vegas), America has also found its own driver on the grid. The enormous following that Formula 1 is finally having in the States could put pressure on the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, who however doesn’t seem too impressed by the role of ‘savior of the country’ that many media have attached to him.

“I feel like I’ve worked as hard as anyone to get to this point – explained the new Williams #2 to the official F1 website – and I just have to think about how best to prepare myself to be the best driver possible. I hope I can represent you well [il Paese] and to make him proud. I don’t think there is any extra pressure though, honestly. I already have high expectations for myself”. The last point collected by an American driver in F1 dates back to 1993, when Michael Andretti finished third in the Italian GP with McLaren before being stranded to make room for Mika Hakkinen.