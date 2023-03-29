In sargasso It has become a constant every year on the coasts of the Mexican Caribbean and this 2023 It is not the exception because according to experts it is expected that in this period the sargassum will arrive earlier and in greater volume.

This is according to data presented by UNAM Global, where it was reported that for this year more than 20 million tons of these algae are expected to accumulate in the tropical Atlantic during the sargassum season, of which at least five percent will end up on Mexican beaches.

This year an early start to the arrival of sargassum was also observed, since, as he mentioned Rosa Elisa Rodríguez from the Reef Systems Academic Unit IMCL Puerto Morelos, the algae arrived in February and are expected to continue until October.

According to the UNAM publication, the increase in sargassum is due to several factors. Among them is that in 2011 a new distribution area called the “sargassum belt” was formed that goes from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, nutrient pollution of the ocean and climate change have caused changes in ocean currents.

Another of the data presented by the National Autonomous University of Mexico is the high cost of understanding the problem of sargassum. Well, according to the study “Cleaning cost of pelagic sargassum in Mexico”, which analyzed the cost of cleaning in three municipalities of Quintana Roo (Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad and Tulum) and five hotels between Tulum and Cancun, it was obtained that One and a half million dollars a year are needed for each kilometer of coastline.