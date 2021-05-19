Sargasso on a Mexican Caribbean beach. Alonso Cupul / EFE

Since 2014 sargassum has become the uncomfortable guest on the beaches and coasts of Quintana Roo. An immense and thick brown tide of algae that due to climate change and the eutrophication of the oceans, proliferates in the water and reaches the coasts of several Caribbean countries, obscuring the beauty of the sun and beaches they offer. Sargassum not only impacts tourism, scientific studies have shown that its decomposition affects ecosystems, prevents light from filtering into the water and contains a significant amount of heavy metals and dangerous bacteria such as vibrios. “Sargassum is an example of what climate change can do to the planet,” says Rosa Elisa Rodríguez, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Several universities, including South Florida and UNAM, activated programs to monitor the growth of these macroalgae tides about which there are still more questions than answers and which has been maintained over the years with greater or lesser intensity since the coasts of Brazil to the Caribbean. According to its latest report, the American university estimates that this 2021 could be one of the years in which more amount of algae arrive, with levels higher than those that occurred in 2019, when only from May to July 38,892 tons were collected of algae, according to the Secretary of the Navy. “Both the eastern and western Caribbean will likely experience increasing amounts of sargassum between May and July 2021 (…) This situation may continue in the Gulf of Mexico during the summer and the intensity of flowering is likely to be higher. than in 2019, ″ the report notes.

Faced with the demands of hoteliers, those who have cleaned the beaches the most to preserve the tourism that feeds millions of families in Quintana Roo, the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador entrusted the task of collecting sargassum to the Navy and created the Sargasso Harvested Monitoring System (Simsar). The measure seeks to systematize the information and improve the use of the algae once it is collected. Currently, the government strategy has 289 elements that are in charge of cleaning tasks, 12 sargassum boats and 4.2 kilometers of barriers to prevent sargassum from reaching some of the emblematic beaches, such as Tulum or Playa del Carmen. A titanic and insufficient struggle if one considers that Quintana Roo has 800 kilometers of coastline and the brown tide brings thousands of new tons every day.

According to 2019 figures, keeping a private beach clean costs a luxury resort like the Zoetry hotel in Cancun $ 350,000 a year. The covid-19 pandemic added an additional problem to the tourism and hospitality industry in the State, which experienced a collapse in the arrival of travelers. Now that it seems to be raising its head, nervousness returns to the sector due to the massive arrival of sargassum. “It is possible that it will increase, but at the moment there is no forecast that we will have a panorama as in previous years”, assures the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, Marisol Vanegas. “We are not worried about having a similar scenario. There is much better technology and response from hotel companies ”, Vanegas points out in an interview with this newspaper.

The researchers are not so optimistic and call for increased resources not only to remove the algae, but to process it properly and prevent it from contaminating the subsoil when it is disposed of. “There are no resources, there is no national or state program to attack sargassum. Although it is a problem that falls to the Federation, it is concerned about other things, ”says Rosa Elisa Rodríguez.

In the middle of the electoral campaign, the UNAM researcher denounces that many of those responsible for the municipalities in charge of handling the crisis have left their posts to enter the electoral contest. Two weeks ago, the PRD senator Marco Trejo Puerco proposed a point of agreement in the Permanent Commission of Congress to urgently intensify the actions of attention and combat of sargassum, but Morena stopped the petition and turned it over to committees.

Another problem that the researcher points out is that in Mexico there is still no regulation or permits to market sargassum. “It is not in the national fishing charter and if there were industries that want to export or commercialize it, it would not be possible,” he says. With the boom in algae harvesting, several private companies have built boats and barriers waiting for the Navy to buy them, but the lack of resources has left many of them unused. Among the main concerns of the scientist is the contamination caused by the accumulation of algae. “The Ministry of the Environment granted land to the municipalities —many of them in jungle areas— to deposit sargassum, but most are not prepared, no environmental impact manifestations have been made, and geomembranes have not been installed to avoid that leachates contaminate the soil ”, he assures.

Given the constant arrival of the coasts of Quintana Roo, sargassum has become an uncomfortable visitor who never misses the appointment, while the authorities’ measures are insufficient to solve the problem. “There is no one to take responsibility for this. We are like six years ago ”, says Rosa Elisa Rodríguez.

