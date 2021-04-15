Tourists enjoy a beach despite the invasion of sargassum algae, in Playa del Carmen, in the State of Quintana Roo. Alonso Cupul / EFE

Tourists who visit the beaches of Tulum these spring days, a dream destination of the Mexican Caribbean, come across an invader that threatens to affect the already battered local tourism: hundreds of tons of sargassum, a brown algae that When decomposing on the beaches, it releases a fetid odor that scares away visitors, but also affects coral reefs and the marine flora and fauna that live along the coastline. “The magnitude of sargassum is such that it is not possible to contain it,” says Esteban Amaro, director of the Sargasso Monitoring Network, an agency in Cancun that prepares a report every day on the advance of the invasive algae.

Sargassum begins to affect the Caribbean of Mexico from April, with the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, and lasts until September. So far, in addition to Tulum, it has affected the tourist beaches of Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Xcalak and Mahahual. “We have an important arrival. In just one, millions of cubic meters can go, which translates into thousands of tons. It is very difficult to handle it ”, Amaro admits to EL PAÍS in a telephone interview.

For local businessmen, the arrival of seaweed is a nightmare that year after year takes away their sleep, but this 2021 makes them more nervous due to the drop in visitors that the Caribbean region has experienced as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. that hit Mexican tourism hard. It is the owners of coastal businesses, such as restaurants and hotels, who must invest to clean the coasts, a strenuous work and with little result, since the seaweed reaches the beaches in enormous quantities. “It has a negative effect not only on tourism. When it decomposes, it releases toxic organic substances that affect coral reefs and marine flora and fauna that live along the coast, ”explains Amaro.

Sargassum has always been present in the Caribbean, but since 2011 it has reached the paradisiacal Mexican coasts in a massive way. Amaro explains that this phenomenon, studied by scientists, has occurred due to the warming of the waters of the oceans, one of the consequences of climate change. “It alters the marine currents, the winds, the temperature of the sea, which favors the growth of sargassum,” he says. In addition, chemicals discharged into rivers by agriculture, industry and mining end up flowing into the sea, which become nutrients that sargassum uses to reproduce. The largest arrival of the invasive algae occurred in 2015, but marine biologists and those who work monitoring the Caribbean coasts fear that this record will be broken this year. “Right now in the Lesser Antilles there is an incredible amount of sargassum that cannot be handled. The trend is always that it arrives with spring, and it increases until April and in May there is an important peak. In the summer it increases even more in quantity and periodicity ”, affirms Amaro.

The authorities of Quintana Roo have already requested the support of the Navy to face the phenomenon and boats have been displaced to place anti-sargassum barriers in the places most visited by tourists, but the amount of algae that reaches the coasts is such, that it becomes almost impossible to contain the invader. “Hundreds of tons arrive a day. It is humanly impossible to collect them. There is no human or technical capacity to do it in a single day, ”says Amaro.

