After being ignored for almost the entire tour of England, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was unwilling to play when he was offered the third T20 International. Sarfaraz told head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq before the match that he was unwilling to play. Please tell that Sarfaraz was not fed in the initial matches.

“He did not refuse to play, but yes, he had some apprehensions as he was asked about playing in the final match of the tour,” Misbah told Geo News channel. He said, ‘If I were in his place, I would feel the same way. When a player is asked to play in the last match of the tour, he feels a little apprehensive, because he was not fed in the earlier matches.

It is notable that Sarfraz Ahmed, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, did not get a place in the playing eleven for the first Test match being played against England in Manchester. In that match, Mohammad Rizwan was given a chance as a wicketkeeper, while Sarfaraz was on the bench. He was the 12th player in this match and took drinks for his teammates on the field.

During this time, he was also seen picking up the shoe of a fellow player, which his fans had to face exasperating. Fans and former cricketers trolled skipper Azhar Ali and Ko Misbah-ul-Haq on social media.

